HC Wainwright Cuts TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,291,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,006. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

