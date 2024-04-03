HC Wainwright Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target to $3.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MVST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MVST opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

