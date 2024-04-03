HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 962,100 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,128 over the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

