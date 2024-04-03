Head-To-Head Review: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 24.08% 39.12% 21.21% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Risk and Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 2 6 19 0 2.63 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adobe and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $620.72, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adobe and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $19.41 billion 11.50 $5.43 billion $10.46 47.62 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adobe beats Information Analysis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

