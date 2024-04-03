Head to Head Review: FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.84 $4.43 million $0.88 28.26 Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.53 -$48.21 million ($0.24) -5.54

Analyst Ratings

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Ascend Wellness -9.30% -31.24% -5.36%

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Ascend Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

