Head to Head Review: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & The Competition

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of -97.62, indicating that their average share price is 9,862% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.18 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.23 billion $8.55 million 5.25

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 379 719 1177 56 2.39

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.56%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 4.98%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 2.51% -394.92% -1.14%

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.