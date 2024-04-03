Head to Head Review: United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $40.90 million 2.03 $8.95 million $1.57 9.30 Preferred Bank $485.10 million 2.25 $150.04 million $10.53 7.17

Profitability

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 21.88% 15.32% 1.08% Preferred Bank 30.93% 22.30% 2.27%

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Bancorp and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats United Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

