Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
