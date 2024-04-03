Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of HTIBP stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

