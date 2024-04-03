HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

