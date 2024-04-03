Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW stock traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $964.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

