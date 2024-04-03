Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %

IEX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,814. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $213.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

