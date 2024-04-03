Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.51. 471,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

