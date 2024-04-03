Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

PEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 1,299,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,525. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

