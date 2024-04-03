Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $474,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,313,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

