Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $863,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.62. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

