Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

