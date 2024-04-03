Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $210.18. 699,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,628. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

