Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 185 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.85. 377,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,786. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

