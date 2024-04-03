Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,377. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.