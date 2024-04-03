Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 423 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

