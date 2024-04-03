Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 447 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,207. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.