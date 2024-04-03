Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.55. 458,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,500. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.