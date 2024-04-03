Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heartland Financial USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after buying an additional 99,372 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.