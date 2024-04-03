Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,396,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,488,557 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

