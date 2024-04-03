Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.30 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $60.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.379864 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10568296 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $68,134,135.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.