Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.4 %
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $21.23.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
