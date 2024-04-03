Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Herbalife stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $832.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

