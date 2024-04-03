Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 572,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

