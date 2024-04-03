Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.32 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $255.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.12. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $264.80.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

