Hermez Network Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00006349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.06 million and $35,672.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,059.11 or 1.00064709 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1754686 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43,588.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

