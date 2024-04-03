Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

