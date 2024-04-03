HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 3.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.17. 5,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

In other HilleVax news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,240,696.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

