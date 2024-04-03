Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 827.80 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £741.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,875.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
