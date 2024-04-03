Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 827.80 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £741.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,875.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

