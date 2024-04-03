Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.5%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $359.88 and last traded at $361.09. Approximately 1,135,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,183,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $150,524,000. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.