Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.04.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

