Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.