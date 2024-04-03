Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

