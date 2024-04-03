Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

