Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,527,372 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

