Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

