Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $270.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

