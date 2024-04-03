Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

