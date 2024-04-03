Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 317 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.