Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

