Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBDQ opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.