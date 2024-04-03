Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

