Howland Capital Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Universal Electronics worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 5,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEIC

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.