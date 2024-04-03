Howland Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 9,979,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

