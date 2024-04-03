Howland Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,196. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

